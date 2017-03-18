West Seattle, Washington

Eight weeks from today: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2017

March 18, 2017 1:17 pm
 |   Community Garage Sale Day | West Seattle news

One more countdown note while we’re in the heart of a quiet-so-far Saturday: The 2017 edition of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is exactly eight weeks away – always the second Saturday in May, and this year, that’s May 13th. WSCGSD is one big day with sales of all sizes, all over West Seattle, depending on who decides to have sales that day – your garage, your yard, your courtyard, your school, your block, wherever! Registration opens on April 5th – you’ll be able to access the signup form here on WSB as well as on our official WSCGSD site, westseattlegaragesale.com. This, by the way, will be the 13th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day – the tenth one we’ve presented/coordinated – person-to-person recycling and neighbor-mingling, all over the peninsula, the region’s biggest sale day of the year!

  • Donna Jackson March 23, 2017 (9:26 am)
    Hello.  For the past 13 years, I have been a West Seattle yard/garage sale participant, but this year I would like to be a seller.  How do I sign up to add my name and location to the seller list? Thank you.   –Donna Jackson. 

    • WSB March 23, 2017 (9:29 am)
      Hi, Donna. We will be opening registration on April 5th, less than two weeks away! Watch for the announcement here and also on our Garage Sale Day website, http://westseattlegaragesale.com – thank you! – TR

