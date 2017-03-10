West Seattle, Washington

Driver hits pedestrian in Admiral, no serious injuries

March 10, 2017 9:28 am
(WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

We mentioned the 8:45 am emergency response at California/Hanford in this morning’s traffic coverage – the location drew concern because of its proximity to West Seattle High School. While the scene was cleared by both SFD and SPD relatively quickly, turns out that WSB’s Christopher Boffoli had checked it out and tells us that police confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a driver but was not seriously hurt and did not require treatment. (Added) SFD’s public-information office says the victim was a teenage girl and was given a ride home by police.

5 Replies to "Driver hits pedestrian in Admiral, no serious injuries"

  • Schmitz Park Dad March 10, 2017 (9:47 am)
    I was at that intersection and witnessed the young lady getting hit by the car.  The car was turning from Hanford onto California going north, just south of WS High School, and the driver was obviously not paying attention.  She hit the girl going about 5 miles an hour.  I called 911 and the police and ambulance arrived within about 3 minutes of my call…..very impressive.  The driver stopped and helped the girl up.  The girl looks to have damaged her pants from the fall and limped away.  My concern is this girl is probably at school not realizing she may have more serious injuries than she realizes, such as a fractured hip or femur.  PAY ATTENTION DISTRACTED DRIVERS…..ESPECIALLY AROUND SCHOOL ZONES.

    • WSB March 10, 2017 (10:00 am)
      We just confirmed a few more things: the victim was a teenager and was given a ride home by police.

  • Schmitz Park Dad March 10, 2017 (10:06 am)
    Thanks.  Good to know.  She was walking away toward school when I left.  The police must have stopped her before she got to school, which is great news.  Very impressive response time from the police and paramedics. 

  • sw March 10, 2017 (10:09 am)
    Many drivers at this time of day are distracted by their phones.  I see it every morning.  Put the phones down, people.  If answering that text or email is that important, please pull over and park then take care of business.  

  • Jeff March 10, 2017 (10:27 am)
    I don’t know the specific circumstances of this incident, but that is always a potentially dangerous intersection, especially with students walking to/from school.  All the nearby construction and issues with parking make it hard to see oncoming traffic and doesn’t make it any easier.  Let’s be careful out there!

