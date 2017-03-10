Driver hits pedestrian in Admiral, no serious injuries



(WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

We mentioned the 8:45 am emergency response at California/Hanford in this morning’s traffic coverage – the location drew concern because of its proximity to West Seattle High School. While the scene was cleared by both SFD and SPD relatively quickly, turns out that WSB’s Christopher Boffoli had checked it out and tells us that police confirmed a pedestrian was hit by a driver but was not seriously hurt and did not require treatment. (Added) SFD’s public-information office says the victim was a teenage girl and was given a ride home by police.