DOWNTOWN ALERT UPDATE: Police standoff over

March 28, 2017 3:05 pm
(Texted photo – added after incident ended)

3:05 PM: With pm commute time approaching, you might need to know about road closures and bus reroutes related to an ongoing standoff downtown with a man in crisis who is said to be armed with a knife.

Metro says that “buses are rerouted off 3 Av between Spring & Union Sts. Use stops on 3rd Av south of Spring St or north of Union St.” Updates to come.

3:31 PM: SPD says the situation is “static” but acknowledges its negotiators are working on it.

3:58 PM: SPD update:

4:22 PM: Standoff continuing. (We’re monitoring via scanner as well as via public channels such as Twitter.)

4:25 PM: And now … it’s over. SPD says the man gave up his knife and was taken into custody without incident.

4:33 PM: As police have barricades to remove, among other things, it’ll take a bit for the streets to get back to regular flow, so don’t rush out just yet.

4:55 PM: As of a few minutes ago, Metro says, buses are getting back to normal on 3rd.

5:43 PM: Here’s how the incident was summed up on SPD Blotter, including a photo of the man’s knife.

14 Replies to "DOWNTOWN ALERT UPDATE: Police standoff over"

  • newnative March 28, 2017 (3:20 pm)
    Thanks, I’m no longer surprised that there are no alerts on metro.

    • WSB March 28, 2017 (3:29 pm)
      FWIW, I have a text alert from 2:19 pm that begins “Buses are rerouted off 3 Av…” and one from 3:20 pm that says “Buses are currently not serving the University St. Station.”

  • Leslie March 28, 2017 (3:35 pm)
     I never got an alert and I usually get more than I ever need!  But it doesn’t matter, it’s happening in front of my building and they won’t let us out (at least out of 3rd).

    I’m trying to figure out if I walked to the Columbia and 2nd stop, would a rerouted 55 or 56 or C show up or are they stuck. Anyone know?

  • Mary March 28, 2017 (3:59 pm)
    They’re stopping at 2nd and Columbia but they’re pretty full. If you can go To the stop prior to the closed stop you might have a better shot.

  • misoginger March 28, 2017 (4:00 pm)
    Has anyone caught a bus at 2/Columbia? Watching bus app and it appears they’re arriving (albeit late). I don’t trust the app though. Are they actually arriving? 

    • Jamie March 28, 2017 (4:37 pm)
      I was at that stop about half hr ago, with like 200 others. 120 came down 1st and got on viaduct with empty bus. Go to water taxi!!!

  • newnative March 28, 2017 (4:05 pm)
    I got two identical alerts at 3:52 :/

  • Irishlady March 28, 2017 (4:12 pm)
    Per KCM on Twitter: Re-routing all 3rd Ave buses between Spring and Union.  They are advising to catch south of Spring and north of Union.  2nd/Columbia, I assume, is good to go…just late.    

  • mitts March 28, 2017 (4:14 pm)
    In the 20 minutes that I waited for the Water Taxi, I didn’t see a single southbound bus on the Viaduct. 

  • misoginger March 28, 2017 (4:20 pm)
    Caught the 415 water taxi. Lots of empty seats. 

    • Irishlady March 28, 2017 (4:22 pm)
      Thank you for the reminder!

      • WSB March 28, 2017 (4:29 pm)
        Just ended. So things should be getting back to normal … though the residual backups always take a while to unravel, especially at this hour…

  • Pam March 28, 2017 (4:47 pm)
    The SWAT teams have packed up and traffic is now getting down 3rd to Columbia. 

    • WSB March 28, 2017 (4:56 pm)
      Thanks! Metro has also sent an alert saying buses are getting back to normal on 3rd.

