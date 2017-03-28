DOWNTOWN ALERT UPDATE: Police standoff over



(Texted photo – added after incident ended)

3:05 PM: With pm commute time approaching, you might need to know about road closures and bus reroutes related to an ongoing standoff downtown with a man in crisis who is said to be armed with a knife.

UPDATE: @SeattlePD activity blocking the following streets and pedestrian access. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/9yKDAupLOs — seattledot (@seattledot) March 28, 2017

Metro says that “buses are rerouted off 3 Av between Spring & Union Sts. Use stops on 3rd Av south of Spring St or north of Union St.” Updates to come.

3:31 PM: SPD says the situation is “static” but acknowledges its negotiators are working on it.

3:58 PM: SPD update:

Officers install fencing as an additional safety measure. If you work downtown, please be aware of traffic impacts during evening commute. pic.twitter.com/sNzP0FZVwt — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 28, 2017

4:22 PM: Standoff continuing. (We’re monitoring via scanner as well as via public channels such as Twitter.)

4:25 PM: And now … it’s over. SPD says the man gave up his knife and was taken into custody without incident.

4:33 PM: As police have barricades to remove, among other things, it’ll take a bit for the streets to get back to regular flow, so don’t rush out just yet.

4:55 PM: As of a few minutes ago, Metro says, buses are getting back to normal on 3rd.

5:43 PM: Here’s how the incident was summed up on SPD Blotter, including a photo of the man’s knife.