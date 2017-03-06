Dick’s Drive-In in West Seattle? Beloved burger chain taking votes again

(Photo by Christopher Boffoli)

When we saw via Twitter this morning that Dick’s Drive-In is taking votes again on where to add a new location, we thought it hadn’t been that long since their last vote. Checked our archives and … well, time flies. It’s been six and a half years! Anyway, this time they’re asking “east or south?” – with West Seattle included in the potential “south” spots. You can vote here.

(Back in 2010, north beat south, and Dick’s opened its Edmonds location a year later.)