Dick’s Drive-In in West Seattle? Beloved burger chain taking votes again

March 6, 2017 11:54 am
|      35 COMMENTS
(Photo by Christopher Boffoli)

When we saw via Twitter this morning that Dick’s Drive-In is taking votes again on where to add a new location, we thought it hadn’t been that long since their last vote. Checked our archives and … well, time flies. It’s been six and a half years! Anyway, this time they’re asking “east or south?” – with West Seattle included in the potential “south” spots. You can vote here.

(Back in 2010, north beat south, and Dick’s opened its Edmonds location a year later.)

35 Replies to "Dick's Drive-In in West Seattle? Beloved burger chain taking votes again"

  • Oakley34 March 6, 2017 (12:06 pm)
    If I remember correctly at the time of the last opening they pretty much said the next location would be S. Seattle, as it should.  Unfortunately in the intervening years I stopped eating meat.  I’ll tell ya though…if I were to get some meat it would not be a fine steak …it would be a humble Dick’s cheesburger. 

    • SeattleSunburn March 6, 2017 (1:26 pm)
      YAY for you no longer eating meat! I’m happy to see non-meat eaters increasing in population in WS! Go us! Maybe in the same amount of time since the last Dicks’ survey we will have a new VEGAN restaurant! We DESPERATELY need that here on the peninsula.

      • Mr E March 6, 2017 (1:56 pm)
        We have Chaco Canyon Café across from Fire Station No. 32. 

  • North of Admiral March 6, 2017 (12:13 pm)
    Yes!!! While we have a lot of burgers around west seattle, Dick’s is the best ‘fast’ choice. I hope they pick west seattle. 

  • scottcollins March 6, 2017 (12:17 pm)
    Was literally about to pass this along in hopes of getting an article posted.  Vote soon, vote often.  Set up alternative emails to vote more often.  Tell your friends, tell your family.  Post it on Facebook.  Get people from other cities, other countries, other worlds to vote.

    Seriously people.  Dicks on the Eastside?   

  • Flip Washington March 6, 2017 (12:19 pm)
    The South/West has Zippy’s and that’s all we’ll ever need.

    • Ex-Westwood Resident March 6, 2017 (12:41 pm)
      Although I LOVE Zippy’s, I can get  a Dick’s Deluxe, Cheeseburger, Fries and Milk Shake for the price of one Zippy’s burger.

      • East Coast Cynic March 6, 2017 (1:58 pm)
        Excellent point, and Dick’s gives it to you quicker.  I also like Dick’s greasy fries over what appears to taste like frozen fries at Zippys (please correct me if I am wrong cause I dig your burgers.)

  • sw March 6, 2017 (12:21 pm)
    Having a hard time envisioning where one could fit in West Seattle.  All the spots that would have worked now have apartments built on them.  White Center or Burien are probably more likely for a Westside-centric location.

    • T.A. March 6, 2017 (12:34 pm)
      How about here?

      There’s also the empty pawn shop next to the Jiffy Lube on Alaska. 

      Westwood Village? 

      There’s several options…

  • j March 6, 2017 (12:25 pm)
    Can’t wait!

    So tired of West Seattle being Dickless

    • John March 6, 2017 (12:44 pm)
      @J…..   I don’t know how to respond to ‘Dickless’.

    • Alki Resident March 6, 2017 (1:14 pm)
      You’re telling me😜

  • William March 6, 2017 (12:26 pm)
    Glad to see a better security on the voting this time.  Last time, a student at Shorewood High School wrote a program that voted multiple times -swinging the vote to the north.

  • T.A. March 6, 2017 (12:31 pm)
    YES! 

    Let’s have more successful, local businesses move to West Seattle which have a history and a built in base so they won’t be closing in a few months. 

  • Swede. March 6, 2017 (12:31 pm)
    Like stated by several others, we have plenty of good burger choices in WS already. And I for one don’t want to support people that try to force ‘inteligent design’ into public schools, so no Dick’s for me. 

    http://www.discovery.org/p/69

    (James Spady is the owner of Dick’s, just to be clear.)

  • Ex-Westwood Resident March 6, 2017 (12:34 pm)
    The old DQ location in WC would be PERFECT!!!

    A better location would had been where Wendy’s was at in WC, but alas, they built apartments there. 

  • sw March 6, 2017 (12:36 pm)
    Actually, there IS one spot that might work – where Jiffy Lube is on Alaska.  They’d need the entire lot, but you would probably be able to shoehorn a store in that space.  You definitely need room for parking and car traffic.  Would be good walking distance to all the new apartment dwellers in the Junction and Triangle.

  • Fakename70 March 6, 2017 (12:38 pm)
    When the geographical question is East v. West? West Seattle wins, hands down. Still having a hard time voting for anywhere in WEST Seattle as “south”. Especially considering Rainier Valley and Rainier Beach, specifically. 

  • Alice Anderson March 6, 2017 (12:40 pm)
    Yes! We’ll find the room for our favorite spot that we all want and is such a great quick stop.  Please!

  • ACG March 6, 2017 (12:42 pm)
    Six and a half years since the last vote?!?!  Man, it really only felt like a year or two. Some sort of wierd Dick’s time warp, I guess!!

  • Jerry Simmons March 6, 2017 (12:50 pm)
    YES!  Sounds like a good idea!

  • Dale Greenfeld March 6, 2017 (12:52 pm)
    Be overjoyed to have one closer. When you want one, you want one. I currently schlep to the U District for my fix.

  • Gina March 6, 2017 (12:58 pm)
    The closed Dairy Queen in White Center, and the one that closed in Normandy Park are two locations I can think of.  Or near Sealth, West Seattle or Kennedy.

    • WSB March 6, 2017 (1:07 pm)
      Sorry to say, the ex-DQ has a new owner & plan in place. Working on a story for our WC site.

  • West Seattle Hipster March 6, 2017 (1:10 pm)
    Do they have any gluten free options?

  • Kravitz March 6, 2017 (1:20 pm)
    This would be a dangerous thing for my waistline, but I would SO love having heavenly cheeseburgers and peppermint stick hot fudge sundaes in the hood. 

  • Roddy March 6, 2017 (1:34 pm)
    One of the two McDonalds would be perfect. Preferably the one 3 blocks from my house.

  • West Seattle Hipster March 6, 2017 (1:40 pm)
    If they come to WS, perhaps they can break the curse of the former Godfathers location in the Junction.

    .

    if they can’t, then it is time for an exorcism.

    • JanS March 6, 2017 (2:32 pm)
      no place for cars on the corner of Calif and Edmunds…Dicks is a drive up…remember that

  • Raye March 6, 2017 (2:17 pm)
    Interesting article about the owner – thank you, Swede. Regardless, I tried Dick’s burger once and couldn’t get past one bite. It was gross. But my dog liked it. Oh, well, to each their own.

