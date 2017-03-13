DELRIDGE RAPIDRIDE DECISION: ‘Online open house’ for H Line asks you to choose between 2 options

Three weeks after we reported that the Delridge RapidRide plan is moving ahead – including a name, the H Line, and a later launch date (2020) – a new planning phase has just launched, with questions for you including one major decision between two options for how Delridge Way will be configured along the route.

It’s in the form of an “online open house” that starts here. The introduction confirms that what is currently Metro Route 120 will “become” the H Line. And you’ll want to click all the way through the “online open house” to get to the big decision – what you think about Option 1 (PDF here, embedded below) vs. Option 2 (PDF here, embedded below):

They’re summarized on this SDOT fact sheet as:

OPTION 1 focuses on improving bus speed and reliability in the corridor by adding bus only lanes, both all day and at peak times. A widened sidewalk would accommodate people who bike and walk along key sections of the corridor in addition to the neighborhood greenways, which run parallel to Delridge Way SW. OPTION 2 would add bus-only lanes in the north section of the corridor between the West Seattle Bridge and SW Alaska St. It would also add about 3 miles of protected bike lanes along Delridge Way SW.

The “online open house” also includes this comparison (PDF here, embedded below) of what the cross-section of parts of Delridge would look like under the two proposed options:

After all that, as you continue through the “online open house,” you’ll get to a survey section. It doesn’t ask you immediately about your preference for the two options, but it does get there, so be sure to keep going. Then, you’ll reach this list of in-person outreach events coming up:

Visit us in person as we spend time out on the corridor the week of March 20. We hope to see you! 3/20 from 7 – 8 AM at the southwest corner of Delridge Way SW and SW Andover St

3/20 from 11 AM – 1 PM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW

3/21 from 7 – 9 AM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW

3/22 from 5 – 6 PM at 21st Ave SW and SW Dawson St along the neighborhood greenway east of Delridge Way SW

3/23 from 4:30 – 6:30 PM at bus stops along Delridge Way SW

3/24 from 8 – 10 AM on the east sidewalk at the intersection of Delridge Way SW and 17th Ave SW

(We’ll be adding those to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, with reminders in our weekday-morning traffic coverage.) Even if you don’t have time to deal with this now – you’ve got two-plus weeks; the city says the “online open house” will be up and running through the end of the month.

P.S. If you’re concerned about the crumbling pavement on parts of Delridge Way – particularly the northern half – we recently asked SDOT about plans for repaving, and the reply was that it would be done in connection with the RapidRide project. How much, when, and where, we don’t know yet. You’ll see the state of the pavement mentioned in the “online open house.”