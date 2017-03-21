West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Package-theft suspect charged, released

March 21, 2017 6:49 pm
Quick followup: The package-theft suspect arrested last night after reader videos/photos led to tips and a police search is out of jail. 35-year-old Kelly W. Klein was charged with misdemeanor theft and pleaded not guilty at a hearing this morning; he was set free on personal recognizance. We haven’t seen court documents related to the charge yet and will likely have to get them from the city attorney – which handles misdemeanor cases – tomorrow. State records show no felony record for Klein.

  • DevNull March 21, 2017 (7:46 pm)
    What’s his thinking in pleading not guilty when his face is on video?

    • WSB March 21, 2017 (7:50 pm)
      Guilty pleas at arraignment are fairly uncommon, regardless of the evidence, though we’ve seen them more in misdemeanors than felonies.

