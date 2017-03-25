CONGRATULATIONS! High Point CC 12U girls win city basketball championship

Thanks to Nicole Sipila for the photo and report!

The High Point Community Center Girls Rec 12U team won the Seattle Parks and Rec Championship for 2017.

Many of these girls have been playing together since 2nd grade. They went undefeated in the regular season, with one loss in pre- season. Tonight they won an intense game against Laurelhurst Community Center.

Congrats to Coach Gaither and Coach Dabbs for leading these young ladies to an extra-special season. The parents are so grateful to these volunteer coaches.