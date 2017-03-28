West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

49℉

CONGRATULATIONS! Hiawatha CC 13-y-o boys win competitive basketball championship

March 28, 2017 9:19 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

Thanks to Michael Caufield for the photo and report:

The Hiawatha Community Center 13 Boys’ Competitive Basketball Team won the Seattle Park and Rec Championship on Sunday, Mar. 26th. Great season, great league with many well-played games throughout — appreciative thanks to the Seattle Parks staff for providing the venues and scheduling.

Pictured players from left to right: J.M. Finet, Lukas Gut, Derek Hissong, Jasper Levine, Owen Caufield, Michael Schwartz, Dylan Mastroianni, and Myles Vandervelde. Coaches: Steve Hissong and Michael Caufield.

Scroll through the WSB Sports archive to see the other local champs featured here over the weekend!

Share This

1 Reply to "CONGRATULATIONS! Hiawatha CC 13-y-o boys win competitive basketball championship"

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann