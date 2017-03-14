West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! Genesee Hill Elementary ‘Literature Lions’ in Global Reading Challenge finals

March 14, 2017 1:42 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 Genesee Hill | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools


(Photo courtesy Genesee Hill Elementary)

Congratulations to the lone West Seattle team to make it into the finals of this year’s Seattle Public Library Global Reading Challenge – the Literature Lions from Genesee Hill Elementary! The finals are at the Central Library downtown, one week from tonight, Tuesday, March 21st. The LLs’ semi-final-winning session was one week ago, but we’ve been waiting for the official list of citywide finalists from SPL following the eight rounds of semi-finals, and just got it:

Genesee Hill
Literature Lions

Bailey Gatzert
Global Gang

Lowell
Reading Rock Star Pandas

John Muir
Readers and Roarers

Sand Point
Mutant Squirrels

Graham Hill
Blue Pandas

Thurgood Marshall
Who Are We Again?

Leschi
Leschi Boom Readers

Loyal Heights
Pink Porcupines

To compete in the GRC, described as a “Battle of the Books” for fourth- and fifth-graders, they read books from a specified list (here are this year’s books) and answer questions about them. After on-campus and regional competition, the finalists emerge. Here’s the list of all schools citywide that participated in the GRC this year. If you want to go cheer for Genesee Hill in the finals, it’s open to spectators, no admission charge, 7 pm next Tuesday; the downtown library is at 1000 4th Ave.

2 Replies to "CONGRATULATIONS! Genesee Hill Elementary 'Literature Lions' in Global Reading Challenge finals"

  • WSMom March 14, 2017 (2:40 pm)
    Well done Genesee Hill, and everyone who participated.

  • Seacow March 14, 2017 (3:24 pm)
    Congratulations to the Literature Lions of Genesee Hill! My daughter was in a team from Louisa Boren K-8 STEM and watching them go head to head at school was impressive.  We all should be proud of these super reading students, they all worked very, very hard.

