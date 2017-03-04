CLOSURE OVER: Alaskan Way Viaduct inspection ends early, Highway 99 reopens, but…

This weekend’s Alaskan Way Viaduct inspection has ended early and Highway 99 has reopened. No inspection closure tomorrow but, WSDOT says, the Hot Chocolate 15K closure just north of the Battery Street Tunnel is still planned for Sunday morning. (added) Specifics on that:

Hot Chocolate 15k/5k details

6 a.m. to noon, Sunday, March 5

SR 99/Aurora Avenue North will close in both directions.

Southbound lanes will be closed between the Battery Street Tunnel and N. 38th Street.

Northbound lanes will be closed between the Battery Street Tunnel and N. 47th Street.

A Project Belltown walk inside the Battery Street Tunnel may keep the northbound lanes closed as late as 1 p.m.