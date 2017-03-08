BIZNOTES: Vine & Spoon gets closer; Evergreen Tang Soo Do moves; Second Gear Sports cleat-exchange update; Kindermusik at My Three Little Birds

Four biznotes to share:

RESTAURANT UPDATE: From our watchlist of future West Seattle restaurant openings, Vine & Spoon at 4706 California SW says it’s close to setting an opening date. Executive Chef Larkin Young‘s “farm-to-table-inspired” restaurant/bar is currently looking at mid-May, according to a spokesperson. We first told you last May about Vine & Spoon; today’s update says:

The menu will feature seasonal ingredients, many of which Chef Young, an avid outdoorsman and forager, quite literally picks for himself in the wilderness. Guests will be treated to signature dishes such as green juniper cured salmon lox (fresh cheese, pickled mustard seed, marbled rye crisps); crispy herbed gnocchi (caramelized parsnips, hedgehog mushroom, smoked cipollini onion, butternut squash puree); grilled Snake River Farm wagyu hanger steak (roasted baby carrots, crimini mushroom, potato gratin, jus); and much more. Paired to elevate and complement the overall experience, the beverage program will feature an array of local wines and craft beers. ,,, Vine & Spoon will feature indoor and outdoor seating complete with an open kitchen, 18-seat bar, raw bar, and large garden patio.

The hours will be 11 am-midnight daily.

EVERGREEN TANG SOO DO ACADEMY MOVES: The martial-arts studio has moved two doors down, to the north, in the former Westside Gymnastics space at 2701 California SW. You’re invited to an open house to celebrate, 10 am-2 pm on Sunday, March 19th, with three free events:

10:15 am – Women’s Self-Defense

11:15 am – Kids Anti-Bullying

1:15 pm – Parents as Coaches Class

The grand-opening event also will feature free food provided by Dinners by Dao, LLC.

SECOND GEAR SPORTS CLEAT-EXCHANGE UPDATE: This Sunday (March 12th) is the second and final Cleat Exchange date at Second Gear Sports (6529 California SW; WSB sponsor) in Morgan Junction, 9 am-noon (that’s two hours earlier than SGS usually opens on Sundays). Before then, youth baseball/softball players and their families are welcome to drop off their used cleats at SGS. Details are in our original preview, here.

MY THREE LITTLE BIRDS KINDERMUSIK: My Three Little Birds (6959 California SW; WSB sponsor) proprietor Jennifer Young has announced that free kindermusik is returning, starting this Saturday and every Saturday, 12:30 pm at the shop. It’s targeted to babies/toddlers, she says, but all kids are welcome.