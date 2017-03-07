West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: New owners to reopen Village Green Nursery

March 7, 2017 12:24 pm
Village Green Nursery at 10223 26th SW, closed last year by longtime owner Vera Johnson, is reopening under new ownership. Noah Trutzschler and Sarah Young (photo at right) contacted us to say they’ve taken over and are getting ready for a grand opening next month. Right now, they say they’re “in the process of setting up the nursery to its former beauty, and plan on continuing the tradition of providing the community with healthy and beautiful plants.” They also plan to feature garden art and are looking for artists. You can see their full announcement on our partner site White Center Now.

14 Replies to "BIZNOTE: New owners to reopen Village Green Nursery"

  • The Velvet Bulldog March 7, 2017 (12:44 pm)
    This is awesome news! Can’t wait to come and visit!

  • mrgreen March 7, 2017 (1:04 pm)
    Did they buy the whole place ?   

  • Anne March 7, 2017 (1:05 pm)
    Truly great news– can’t wait !!

  • JoB March 7, 2017 (1:11 pm)
    i am glad to see this garden reopening under new management..

  • Alki Resident March 7, 2017 (1:18 pm)
    I wonder how Vera is doing. I hope we’ll.

  • Josh March 7, 2017 (1:32 pm)
    Congrats! This will be nice!

  • Kimbee2 March 7, 2017 (1:33 pm)
    well done. look forward to it!

  • waikikigirl March 7, 2017 (1:35 pm)
    YAHOO!!!! I drive past VG every day and was hoping it was still going to be a nursery and not turn into a multiple home lot, the lot is big enough and the surrounding properties well that is what they turned into.

    Do you know if the new owners at the VG are going to have chickens like Vera did…nothing like fresh organic eggs!? 

     And I too wonder if Vera and her children are doing well, I’m hoping they are.

    Good luck to you Noah and Sarah! 

     

  • Joan March 7, 2017 (2:09 pm)
    It will be fun to visit!

  • Kim March 7, 2017 (2:14 pm)
    Very good news!!

  • Al March 7, 2017 (2:36 pm)
    I have the hoodie and wear it. That gets a lot of attention

  • jwg March 7, 2017 (2:50 pm)
    So happy to hear!  Like so many others, I worried about what that beautiful spot would turn into what with all the crazy development going on these days.  Will be glad to shop there for sure :)

  • MMB March 7, 2017 (7:46 pm)
    Good news!

