‘Bias Hurts’: City sets up hotline for reporting discriminatory harassment

In case you missed the announcement this week – the city has a new hotline you can use to report harassment, 206-233-7100. From the Seattle Office for Civil Rights (SOCR) news release:

The Hotline is part of the City of Seattle’s Bias Hurts Campaign for Seattle residents and business owners who are the targets of discriminatory harassment, including threats, slurs, intimidation and cyberbullying.

“We’ve set up the hotline so people in Seattle can contact the Office for Civil Rights immediately if they are harassed or discriminated against,” said SOCR Director Patricia Lally. “But more important, we want to join with the community to develop actions that we can take to protect and support people over the long term. As a community, we need to take care of one another as much as we can.”

The campaign includes three key components: a hotline (206-233-7100) to report harassment, meetings with community groups from across the city to learn what people are experiencing and how the City can proactively address them, and a media campaign to publicize the City’s efforts. The media campaign will include print ads, social media, ads on buses and trains, radio and direct outreach to community groups.

SOCR is coordinating its actions with the Seattle Police Department, which enforces criminal laws against hate crimes, also known as malicious harassment. Anyone who experiences physical violence, property damage or threats should call 911 to report directly to the police. People should call SOCR’s hotline if they experience discriminatory harassment in housing, employment, or public places that does not rise to the level of a crime.

It is illegal in Seattle to harass someone based on race, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity and other protected groups. SOCR can investigate allegations of discriminatory harassment, issue findings and mandate remedies.

“I urge anyone who feels they’ve been harassed to call the Anti-Bias Hotline at 206-233-7100,” said Lally. “By supporting one another we can send a clear message: all of us are welcome in Seattle. That’s what the City of Seattle’s Anti-Bias Campaign is all about.”

Report discriminatory harassment to SOCR by calling 206-233-7100.

Report bias-related crime to Seattle Police by calling 911.

Visit the Seattle Police Department’s Bias/Hate Crime Data Dashboard.