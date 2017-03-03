West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys to play for third place @ state after Garfield’s win tonight on a basket at the buzzer

March 3, 2017 10:48 pm
1 COMMENT
Unbelievable ending here at the Tacoma Dome minutes ago – a buzzer basket at game’s end got Garfield the win over West Seattle and the trip to tomorrow’s state-championship game against Nathan Hale. Final score, Garfield 44, West Seattle 43. The Wildcats will play Lincoln for third place tomorrow here at the T-Dome at 1 pm.

This was overall a low-scoring, relatively slow-moving game that neither team dominated, though West Seattle led for much of the last quarter. Both teams were cold-shooting in the first half, neither much above 1-of-4 field-goal success, but Garfield ramped it up with a 64% field-goal percentage in the second half. West Seattle #1, senior Nate Pryor, got his team the lead briefly with their last basket – as shown in our video – and was the game’s top scorer with 19 points. More to come.

  • WSAlum March 4, 2017 (12:15 am)
    West Seattle got ROBBED. Blown call by the refs. Last shot should not have counted. Ball was still in the shooters hand at the buzzer.

