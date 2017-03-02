West Seattle, Washington

BASKETBALL: West Seattle High School boys in state semifinals after victory tonight

March 2, 2017 9:04 pm
9:04 PM: Just in from the Tacoma Dome – the West Seattle High School boys won their first game at the state 3A basketball tournament, 62-54 over Wilson HS (Tacoma), and that means they’re in the semifinals! Tomorrow (Friday) night at 9 pm, head coach Keffrey Fazio and the Wildcats will face the winner of the game that’s just about to start, Rainier Beach vs. Garfield.

P.S. Thanks to Tami Denton for score updates (added – and a photo) from the Dome! Our photographer took ill at the last minute so we couldn’t go to Tacoma tonight, but we will be there for tomorrow night’s big game.

10:59 PM UPDATE: Garfield beat Rainier Beach, 59-58, so that’s who West Seattle plays Friday night in the semifinals.

  • gato salvaje March 2, 2017 (9:07 pm)
    felicitaciones al equipo 

  • Linda March 2, 2017 (10:12 pm)
    Wow wow this is Fantastic Wild Cats !!!!!! 

  • Joe K March 2, 2017 (10:19 pm)
    Way to go, Wildcats!

    Good luck Friday.

  • Mark March 2, 2017 (10:21 pm)
    Very nice.  Tough match ups await.  Go WS Wildcats, get wild and aggressive.  Hawk the ball defensively and work it on offence.  

