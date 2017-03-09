Art Walk and more for your West Seattle Thursday



(Great Blue Heron at Alki during Tuesday’s sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

‘ACTIVE DADS’ PLAYGROUP’: Free playgroup on Thursday morning geared toward dads, babies, and kids, 10 am-noon, at Neighborhood House’s High Point Center. All welcome. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

SPEED NETWORKING WITH THE CHAMBER: 11:30 am West Seattle Chamber of Commerce lunch meeting at The Kenney is devoted to “Speed Networking” with other local businesspeople. Check ASAP to see if there’s still room. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ART IN SOCIAL JUSTICE SYMPOSIUM: 1-4 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, first day of a two-day symposium – details here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HELP DECIDE WHICH STREET/PARK PROPOSALS GET VOTED ON: The next phase in the Your Voice, Your Choice process, which has included 211 proposals for improving streets/parks in West Seattle, involves joining the “development team” to figure out which ones should go out to a vote – and if you choose to do that, there’s a 5:30 pm meeting at Southwest Library tonight – details and links in our most-recent story.

MARCH ART WALK: 6-9 pm tonight at venues around West Seattle. Here’s the venue list/map for this quarter:

During WSAW, stop by Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) and see the work of painter Lindsay Peyton … Stop by VAIN (WSB sponsor) in The Junction, where photographer Colton Jacobs and his work will be featured at a cocktail reception, 6-9 pm … At Click! Design That Fits (WSB sponsor), the “featured artist is Amy Douglas, whose multi-layered, hand-pulled screen prints commemorate several iconic buildings from Seattle’s past.” … We’ll add more previews later in the day, so check back!

THINKING OF STARTING A BUSINESS? Free seminar at Delridge Library, 6-8 pm – details here. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

SHELBY EARL: The singer described as having “the most heartbreakingly beautiful voice in Seattle” is live in-store at Easy Street Records tonight at 7 pm. Free. (California SW/SW Alaska)

‘MILK LIKE SUGAR’: 7:30 pm curtain tonight at ArtsWest Playhouse in The Junction. (4711 California SW)

THE DEEP CUTS WITH DJ KINGBLIND: Starting at 8 pm Thursdays at Maharajah Cuisine of India in The Junction. (4542 California SW)