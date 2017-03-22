West Seattle, Washington

22 Wednesday

UPDATE: Rescue response off Harbor Island = search for suspect

March 22, 2017 11:02 am
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle police


(Screengrab from SDOT traffic camera, showing some SFD units)

11:02 AM: Land and water crews have been on a “water rescue response” from the south end of Harbor Island this past hour. According to Seattle Police, a “possible theft suspect fell or jumped” into the Duwamish River. They say the person is now in custody and being taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation. We don’t yet know what preceded this but we’ll add anything more we find out.


(WSB photo by Christopher Boffoli)

11:49 AM: WSB’s Christopher Boffoli spoke with police at the scene. He reports that they told him: An owner at the nearby marina encountered a suspected burglar and called police. At first, the suspect was cooperative, police were told, but then the suspect asked the owner for a cigarette (presumably as a distraction) and then pepper-sprayed the owner. When the police arrived, the suspect jumped into the water and hid under one of the floating structures and refused to come out. SFD was called out and they had to cut a hole in one of the floating docks to gain access to the suspect, about 30 years old and taken to the hospital with possible hypothermia.

1:03 PM: The SPD Blotter update on this adds two details: the suspect allegedly was trying to break into a boathouse, and had a kayak, which police seized.

4 Replies to "UPDATE: Rescue response off Harbor Island = search for suspect"

  • Kim March 22, 2017 (12:27 pm)
    I don’t find it funny to think of all the resources it took to apprehend the suspect, but it IS funny to ponder their logic in escaping to the water.  How did they imagine that would end? 

  • unknown March 22, 2017 (12:34 pm)
    Are you kidding, me the suspect had pepper spray and used it on the person he was robbing?!

  • North of Admiral March 22, 2017 (1:15 pm)
    To quote Ron White  – “You can’t fix stupid”.

    Too bad they had to cut a hole in the floating dock, but I suppose you can’t just leave the suspect floating in the frigid water.

    • JanS March 22, 2017 (1:27 pm)
      North of Admiral…well, you could, but…it would sorta be illegal ;-)

