About the police, fire response in Admiral

If you’ve been wondering about the police and fire response near Admiral Way and 42nd – and/or the subsequent police response at California and Spokane – sorry for the delay, it took a while to sort out exactly what this is about.



(California/Spokane, photo courtesy Bill Schrier)

The southernmost scene (photo above) is where police took one person into custody in connection with what was reported to be an assault near the northernmost scene (photo below).



(WSB photo)

A Seattle Fire crew apparently was among those who witnessed the assault, which police say is believed to be a case of domestic violence, and did not result in major injuries, but initial concern led to a dispatch for both police and fire on a “fast backup” basis.