8 options for your West Seattle Wednesday



(Tuesday morning photo by Jim Borrow)

Lots in the works for this midweek, first-of-the-month day/night. From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLANKET DRIVE: As previewed here last night, blankets for children served by Mary’s Place are being collected at Gatewood Elementary until 3:30 pm, and again 7:30 am-3:30 pm Thursday and Friday. (4320 SW Myrtle)

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: As we publish this at 9 am, the West Seattle High School girls are scheduled to be tipping off against Lincoln HS as the state 3A championships get under way at the Tacoma Dome. WSB is there and we’ll be updating at least quarterly, if not more often, via Twitter, with the final score here as soon as the game ends.

NETWORKING MEETUP: Join West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor) co-proprietor Stefan for this week’s networking meetup, open to all – members or not! – at our area’s only coworking center, noon-1:15 pm. Get out of your home office/local-biz office/telecommuting spot and meet people! (6040 California SW)

ASH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, EVENING SERVICES: Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor) is having two services today, with all welcome – 12:30 pm and 7 pm. (3940 41st SW)

WINE TASTING: Join the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce for a special event at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor), 5:30-8:30 pm. Check ASAP to see if there’s still room! (5910 California SW)

HALA REZONING PROPOSAL FOR WESTWOOD-HIGHLAND PARK URBAN VILLAGE: 7-8:30 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club, you’re invited to be part of a community-organized/-led meeting to talk about the HALA Mandatory Housing Affordability rezoning proposals for this area and how the community should respond to them. More info in our preview. (12th SW/SW Holden)

FAUNTLEROY WAY ASSOCIATION: 7:30 pm, a new residents-and-businesses group is meeting at the Rudy’s/Realfine space to talk about the Fauntleroy Boulevard project, as previewed here. (4480 Fauntleroy Way SW)

BUCKETS OF RAIN: 8-11 pm, rock ‘n’ roll at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)