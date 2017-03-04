4 for your West Seattle Wednesday



(Brant flying past Lincoln Park’s Point Williams – photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

What you should know for your West Seattle Wednesday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more):

SEATTLE PUBLIC LIBRARY CLOSURE: Today’s the day we warned you about:

All locations of The Seattle Public Library and the book drops at Central Library will be closed (today) for a staff in-service day. Regular operating hours will resume (tomorrow).

Need a library? The King County Library System’s White Center branch is close, 1409 SW 107th.

FREE TAX HELP: Tonight’s session of free drop-in help with your tax return is 5-8 pm at the West Seattle Food Bank – explained here. (35th SW/SW Morgan)

OPEN MICROPHONE: 7:30 pm signup, 8:30 pm performances at The Skylark. Free. 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIBUTE TO TRIO: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern: “A fabulous mix of Seattle-based performers pays tribute to TRIO, the original recording by Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, and Emmylou Harris, in honor of its 30th anniversary.” No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)