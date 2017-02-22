West Seattle, Washington

YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle donation drive for welcome baskets for refugees

February 22, 2017 10:53 am
1 COMMENT
Here’s a simple way to help refugees arriving in our area. Hope Lutheran Human Care Ministry, along with the Lutheran Community Services Northwest refugee-settlement program, is making “welcome baskets” for local refugee families. The next two Saturday mornings, you’re invited to bring donations for those baskets. Here’s what they need:

New or Like-New Items Only

Donations Needed:

Kitchen Kit: Pots & pans, cutlery, plates, bowls, drinking glasses, cups, tea kettles
Household Kit: Warm blankets, dish towels, hot pads
Hygiene Kit: Feminine products, toothpaste, soap, razors

Collection Site: Hope Lutheran Church (main entrance), 4456 42nd Ave. SW [map]

Collection Dates/Time:

Saturday, February 25, 2017 @ 9-Noon

Saturday, March 4, 2017 @ 9-Noon

Questions? Contact Elissa at esommer (at) hopeseattle (dot) org or 206-937-9330.

  • Just Wondering February 22, 2017 (2:07 pm)
    Would unwrapped, unused small soaps from hotels be o.k.? 

