YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle donation drive for welcome baskets for refugees

Here’s a simple way to help refugees arriving in our area. Hope Lutheran Human Care Ministry, along with the Lutheran Community Services Northwest refugee-settlement program, is making “welcome baskets” for local refugee families. The next two Saturday mornings, you’re invited to bring donations for those baskets. Here’s what they need:

New or Like-New Items Only Donations Needed: Kitchen Kit: Pots & pans, cutlery, plates, bowls, drinking glasses, cups, tea kettles

Household Kit: Warm blankets, dish towels, hot pads

Hygiene Kit: Feminine products, toothpaste, soap, razors Collection Site: Hope Lutheran Church (main entrance), 4456 42nd Ave. SW [map] Collection Dates/Time: Saturday, February 25, 2017 @ 9-Noon Saturday, March 4, 2017 @ 9-Noon

Questions? Contact Elissa at esommer (at) hopeseattle (dot) org or 206-937-9330.