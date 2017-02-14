YOU CAN HELP: Ticket time for West Seattle High School Big Band Dinner Dance 2017

That’s the musical invitation for you to help local students while enjoying a fab night of music and food – full details in this announcement:

Funding for public education may be stuck in Olympia, but here in West Seattle the music still swings, and our talented high school students want to share a few tunes with you at the annual Big Band Dinner Dance!

Tickets are on sale, and the community is invited. This evening of entertainment will feature West Seattle High School’s two jazz bands and the West Seattle Big Band. Delicious appetizers, dinner and desserts will be prepared and served by our students with the school’s cutting-edge Culinary Arts Program.

The night showcases of our students’ talents, and raises money to support the West Seattle High School Music Program — whose public funding does not even cover the annual cost of sheet music.

So dine, dance, applaud and enter to win restaurant certificates and other exciting raffle prizes at this annual celebration of West Seattle’s next generation of gifted musicians.

WSHS BIG BAND DINNER DANCE

West Seattle High School Commons (3000 California SW)

March 3, 6:00 pm

Tickets: $20 in advance, $22 at the door

Purchase online (no ticketing fee) at www.WSHSMusic.org

All tickets purchased online by February 15 will receive reserved seating and priority dinner service!