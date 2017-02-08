YOU CAN HELP: Get your Destination Delridge tickets!

Just a little more than two weeks to this year’s Destination Delridge benefit – and tickets are still available!

Celebrate the arts, nature, and community that make the Delridge neighborhoods of West Seattle a vibrant and thriving place to live, work and play. The annual Destination Delridge fundraiser, February 24, 2017, supports low-income housing, educational programs for at-risk youth, arts, culture and environmental restoration efforts of the Delridge Neighborhood Development Association (DNDA).

Doors and Reception 6 pm | Dinner 7 pm | Dance Party 9 pm

Metropolist, 2931 1st Ave South

“This year we celebrate the success of our Cultural Events Series, our Wetlands Restoration and Stewardship project, and the range of programming at DNDA’s Youngstown Cultural Arts Center that attracts over 45,000 people annually. We provided affordable housing for 300+ residents at our 7 properties, and with the help of over 3,000 volunteers we planted 1,300 native trees and led restoration of 58+ acres of park land, as part of our merger with our nonprofit partner, Nature Consortium,” said David Bestock, Executive Director of DNDA. “It’s been an incredible year of integrating programs, growing our staff and expanding our reach into our community.”

The event includes dinner, performances by AU Collective dancers, poet Carlynn Newhouse, musician Monica Elenes, and a dance party with DJ Jyun Jyun.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through DNDA’s website. For more information on the event, call the DNDA office at 206-935-2999 or email destinationdelridge@dnda.org