What’s up for your West Seattle Thursday



(Photo by Long Bach Nguyen, looking north from the south end of the California SW straightaway)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: 5-8 pm. Got a project planned? Or, want to find out about membership? The WSTL is open 5-8 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

CHARTER SCHOOL GROUNDBREAKING: Summit Atlas is having a ceremonial groundbreaking event at the Arbor Heights site where it’s renovating a former church/supermarket building to open West Seattle’s first charter school in August. 5:30 pm. (9601 35th SW)

PATHFINDER MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm at Pathfinder K-8 – prospective middle-school families are welcome. (1901 SW Genesee)

SHOREWOOD CHRISTIAN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 7 pm, prospective elementary families are welcome to this open house at Shorewood Christian School. (10300 28th SW)

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR: Online tickets are sold out but check at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) shop in The Junction to see if they still have tickets for tonight’s Admiral Theater screening. (2343 California SW)

SOME’TET: Jazz and more at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

