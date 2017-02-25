What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday



(Friday clouds, seen from West Seattle – photo by Monica Zaborac)

Some dramatic weather these past few days, and maybe a bit more, according to the first of these two alerts:

WEATHER ALERT: This Special Weather Statement warns of possible snow showers tonight into tomorrow. We’ll keep watch on the forecast through the day and update with any changes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: This morning, the two right lanes of NB 99 on the 1st Avenue South Bridge are scheduled for closure while crews make repairs, now through about 11:30 am. Could last longer if crews have to stop down for a marine-traffic bridge opening. (Check this camera.)

And now – highlights of what’s happening today/tonight!

DROP OFF SUPPLIES FOR WELCOME BASKETS FOR REFUGEES: As previewed here, a donation drive in West Seattle welcomes certain items to make welcome baskets for refugees. You can drop them off (the list is in the linked preview) 9 am-noon today at Hope Lutheran Church in The Junction, main entrance. (4456 42nd SW)

CLASSES FOR CAREGIVERS: 9:30 am-noon at Alki UCC, today’s topics are “Self Care for the Caregiver” and “Family Dynamics & Communication.” Full details in our calendar listing. (6115 SW Hinds)

NATURE WALK: Join West Seattle naturalist Stewart Wechsler for “Natural Community Service and Admiration Stroll” to lend Mother Nature a hand or two or more. 10 am in Fauntleroy Park. Full details on his website. (SW Barton entrance, between 40th SW and 41st SW)

CLEAT EXCHANGE – ADVANCE TURN-IN: Got one or more youth-baseball/softball players participating in this year’s Second Gear Sports (WSB sponsor) cleat exchange? The advance drop-offs continue through Tuesday, as explained and previewed here. (6529 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: All three local teams in the playoffs have games today – the West Seattle High School girls play Edmonds-Woodway HS in regionals at noon at Bellevue College (3000 Landenholm Circle SE). Afterward, same location, the West Seattle HS boys play a regionals game against Timberline HS, 2 pm. Also at 2, the Seattle Lutheran High School boys play Napavine HS in a regionals game at WF West HS (in Chehalis).

CHILDBIRTH CLASS: 1-4 pm at Neighborhood House’s High Point Center, a free class taught by a local facilitator trained and certified by the International Childbirth Education Association: “Come learn about comfortable movement during pregnancy and labor, the birthing process, coping with pain, newborn care, breastfeeding, and postpartum care.” (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

HIGH POINT PLAY AREA: Drop in to talk about the plan for renovating the play area by the High Point Community Center, which is where the open house is happening, 1-3 pm – details in our calendar listing. (6920 34th SW)

WEST SEATTLE PRIDE AAU BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: 4 pm for boys 4th-6th grade, 5:30 pm for boys 7th-8th grade, tryouts at Seattle Lutheran High School – details here. (4100 SW Genesee)

‘BECKY’S NEW CAR’: 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, it’s the second Twelfth Night Productions performance of this comedy – details in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

MALLET HEAD: At Kenyon Hall at 7:30 pm, virtuoso percussionist and West Seattle native Tom Collier performs the second concert of the new Mallet Head Series, joined by Dan Dean on bass and Tom Korn on drums. (7904 35th SW)

PARLIAMENTALITY HOUSE BAND: All-star funk, 9 pm-midnight at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Looking ahead to tomorrow – any West Seattle venues having an Oscar-watching party? We’re making a last-minute list – editor@westseattleblog.com or text 206-293-6302 – thanks!