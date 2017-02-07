What’s planned for your West Seattle Tuesday



(Bewick’s Wren in the snow, photographed Monday by Mark Wangerin)

Though the snow has long stopped, its icy remnants are causing some trouble today. If you have a cancellation or change, please let us know – text 206-293-6302 or e-mail editor@westseattleblog.com – and we’ll add to this list, which starts with one cancellation, before getting to events that are still on, so far as we know:

CANCELED – MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL TOURS: Though school is on, today’s tours are off.

BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT HELP, BY APPOINTMENT: 3-6 pm, it’s the first session of appointments available at the Delridge Library with a librarian trained in business/market research. Pre-registration required! Full details in our calendar listing. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

RESCHEDULED BASKETBALL: Games postponed last night because of the snow – at West Seattle High School (3000 California SW), boys 5 pm, girls 7 pm; at Seattle Lutheran High School (4100 SW Genesee), boys at 6 pm.

DINE OUT FOR LAFAYETTE: Part of tonight’s proceeds at Cactus on Alki go to Lafayette Elementary, 5-10 pm. (2820 Alki SW)

DINE OUT FOR DENNY: Part of the proceeds at Marination Ma Kai go to Denny International Middle School, 6-8 pm – please mention you’re there for Denny! (1660 Harbor SW)

WESTWOOD-ROXHILL-ARBOR HEIGHTS COMMUNITY COUNCIL – NEW NIGHT: WWRHAH is now meeting on first Tuesdays, 6:15 pm at Southwest Library. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

ALKI ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm open house for prospective Alki Elementary families. No RSVP necessary. (3010 59th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BIKE CONNECTIONS: 6:30 pm monthly meeting at HomeStreet Bank (WSB sponsor) in The Junction. From the announcement:

Come join us for presentation by SDOT of Fauntleroy Boulevard Project. Also on agenda: New “Your Voice, Your Choice” process for small city grants; Bike Master Plan update; Delridge and East Marginal Way muliti-modal corridor projects; open source sidewalk mapping.

(41st SW/SW Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE BOOSTER CLUB: 7 pm at the West Seattle High School library. Meet the new WSHS athletic director at tonight’s meeting. (3000 California SW)

JARED MITCHELL & THE WING TIPS: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

