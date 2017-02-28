What’s ahead for your West Seattle Tuesday



(Photo by Trileigh Tucker – who says she did remove the snow from the feeder post-photo so this Anna’s Hummingbird could get her access back!)

Too warm for more snow, so you shouldn’t have trouble getting to anything on the list for today/tonight:

LAST DAY FOR YUMMY TERIYAKI: As reported here last week, Yummy Teriyaki is closing in The Junction after a decade-plus, and told us that today is its last day. (If you missed our Sunday story, Falafel Salam is taking over the space.) 11 am-9 pm. (4746 California SW)

EARLY DAYS PARENTING SUPPORT GROUP: Parents of babies are invited to the Early Days drop-in support group – twice weekly in West Seattle, including 1 pm Tuesdays at Nurturing Expressions (WSB sponsor), as explained in our listing. NE has moved across the street, by the way! (4727 44th SW)

EDUCATED WINE TASTING … is what you’ll learn in Dieter Schafer‘s three-week class starting 6 pm tonight at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor). Details in our calendar listing – call ASAP to see if there’s still space. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE BLOCK WATCH CAPTAINS NETWORK: You don’t have to be in a Block Watch to come to the Southwest Precinct and talk with local police and West Seattle neighbors during tonight’s 6:30 pm meeting. Here’s the preview on the WSBWCN site. (2300 SW Webster)

‘TAME THE TEARS – PARENTING POSITIVELY’: 7 pm tonight at South Seattle College’s Brockey Center on Puget Ridge, West Seattle Cooperative Preschools and Parent Map present author/professor/parenting adviser Dr. Laura Kastner. Discounted tickets are still available online until mid-afternoon – go here, or buy at the door. (6000 16th SW)

FREE COMMUNITY MEDITATION GATHERING: 7 pm Tuesdays at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center: “Based on Tibetan Buddhist practice, non-denominational, free and open to all. Meditation instruction offered at the start of each evening, with tea and open discussion following group meditation for any who wish to participate.” More info in our calendar listing. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

EDENJONELL: “Love songs and stuff” at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm-11 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Wishing you an excellent Tuesday.