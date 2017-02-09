What SR3 told West Seattleites about marine wildlife in trouble, and how to help

By Linda Ball

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Sea creatures are at risk from a variety of threats. Among them – the struggle for food, climate change, environmental hazards, and increased ocean acidification, which makes it harder for sea life to pull calcium from the water.

That’s what a West Seattle audience heard last night from Lesanna Lahner, DVM, MPH, the executive director and veterinarian for the new organization SR3 (Sealife Response, Rehab and Research).

Lahner spoke to a full room at the Admiral Library last night about SR3, its goals and accomplishments so far, including its mission, “to promote the health and welfare of marine wildlife in the Pacific Northwest such that it can flourish.” Representatives from Seal Sitters, Whale Scout and Sustainable West Seattle were present as well.

Among the species Lahner talked about:

*Sea stars are experiencing the largest wildlife die-off ever from wasting disease, with the Sunflower Sea star close to becoming an endangered species.

*As has been widely reported, the Southern Resident Killer Whales suffered seven losses in the past year, reducing the population to 78 from 85.

*Sea turtles, which normally thrive in tropical waters, have shown up in Washington and Oregon – and they’re not happy because they’re cold. Dr. Lahner said the reason might be due to the turtles being caught up in warmer ocean currents.

*Additionally, sea-otter strandings are becoming more common, and humpback whales are showing up in our waters, far more than they have for many years.

Lahner was the staff veterinarian at the Seattle Aquarium before embarking on this new venture. Joining her are animal care coordinator Casey Mclean, cetacean health researcher Holly Fearnbach, and Doug Sandilands, a marine biologist and disentanglement expert on staff. SR3’s board includes Lahner as president, Joseph Gaydos, DVM, PhD of the SeaDoc Society; Michael Ziccardi, DVM, of the oiled-wildlife response network; Lisa Donegan, PhD; Merideth Tall, CEO of Clipper; Tlingit Tribal Association’s Raven Skyriver; Jon Durban, Ph.D. of NOAA; and Jody Allen, founder and CEO of Wild Lives Foundation.

SR3 has already accomplished its first sea-lion entanglement rescue. The animal was caught up in a packing strap commonly used in the fishing industry. The hope is to encourage production of a bio-degradable strap for future use. Another update: Puget Sound’s orcas are actually the largest member of the dolphin family; SR3 has been using small drones to look at them so that their weight can be assessed. Salmon is the SRKWs’ main diet, and lack of salmon leads to weight loss. Lahner said harbor seals are eating more of the salmon but that’s only one reason for the shortage of food.

Where SR3 is headed next is to establish a dedicated hospital for wildlife rehabilitation, whether it’s due to injury from entanglement, a gunshot wound, lack of food, response to an oil spill – whatever the reason, there is a need since Washington and Oregon are the only coastal states without such a facility. Lahner said rehabilitation is done for protection of species if they are endangered, but also as “a window to ocean health,” which includes education, training and coexistence. She said animals under human care provide amazing opportunity for the study of a species.

With any new organization, baby steps are in order, so SR3 will start with a mobile hospital and necropsy unit. It does plan to open a temporary rehab facility this spring, with the location yet to be disclosed, with plans for a larger facility to be built in about three years. Whether either facility will be in West Seattle is unknown; negotiations are still pending. However SR3 will have the mobile unit soon and has purchased a 24-foot vessel, that hasn’t even been in the water yet. Funding thus far has come from an “angel donor” and a few other supporters, Lahner said. SR3 is associated with the University of Washington and NOAA, which oversees marine mammals.

SR3 will serve all of Washington and Oregon’s coasts. There will be plenty of volunteer opportunities and the public will be allowed into the facility to observe and learn about the group’s work. A hotline will also be established to report humans getting too close to marine wildlife, potentially putting them in danger or stressing them out.



(Thorny James, left, and Kersti Muul of Whale Scout, one of the other organizations at the SR3 event)

To volunteer, donate, or to get more information, you can contact Lahner at lahnerl@sealifer3.org.