What is, and isn’t, happening on this holiday West Seattle Monday

February 20, 2017 10:34 am
3 COMMENTS
(This photo and next are by Joe – we know it’s a cormorant – ID help, anyone?)

We’ve already gone through Presidents Day transit/transportation info – here’s what else you need to know:

MOST GOVERNMENT FACILITIES: Closed
SEATTLE PARKS: Here’s what’s closed and what’s not
LIBRARIES: Closed (both city and county)
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Closed/no delivery

From our calendar:

INFANT/CHILD CAR-SEAT CHECKS: As previewed here last week, Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsor) is offering free car-seat checks today and tomorrow, until 2 pm today and 10 am-2 pm again tomorrow. Just drop by. (7901 35th SW)

MORGAN PARK EXPANSION DISCUSSION: 7 pm, planning discussions begin for the Morgan Junction Park expansion. Gathering at Caffe Ladro. (7011 California SW)

LOTS MORE … on our calendar!

3 Replies to "What is, and isn't, happening on this holiday West Seattle Monday"

  • Peggy Cummings February 20, 2017 (2:01 pm)
    Photo of cormorant is double crested cormorant, young adult non breeding plumage. After three years, darker but still paler underside. Older adults look all black from distance. Common in Puget sound region.

  • Seabruce February 20, 2017 (7:13 pm)
    Surprised no listing for

    Not MY Presidents’ Day: Outrage Onstage at the Sanctuary at Admiral

    2656 42nd Ave SW
    7-10 pm 2/20
    • WSB February 20, 2017 (7:46 pm)
      Nobody sent in a listing for it. I heard about it via e-mail less than an hour before it was scheduled to start, way too late to promote it (aside from this tweet). Puzzled as to why no one would have sent it in, aside from perhaps it was organized by non-West Seattleites who aren’t familiar with WSB? We can’t list what no one’s told us about … TR

