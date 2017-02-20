What is, and isn’t, happening on this holiday West Seattle Monday



(This photo and next are by Joe – we know it’s a cormorant – ID help, anyone?)

We’ve already gone through Presidents Day transit/transportation info – here’s what else you need to know:

MOST GOVERNMENT FACILITIES: Closed

SEATTLE PARKS: Here’s what’s closed and what’s not

LIBRARIES: Closed (both city and county)

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE: Closed/no delivery

From our calendar:

INFANT/CHILD CAR-SEAT CHECKS: As previewed here last week, Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsor) is offering free car-seat checks today and tomorrow, until 2 pm today and 10 am-2 pm again tomorrow. Just drop by. (7901 35th SW)

MORGAN PARK EXPANSION DISCUSSION: 7 pm, planning discussions begin for the Morgan Junction Park expansion. Gathering at Caffe Ladro. (7011 California SW)

