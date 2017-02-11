West Seattle weekend scene: Learning at the Community Orchard

Thanks to Katie Kauffman for the photo from today’s event at the Community Orchard of West Seattle. She reports that neighbors gathered to learn about sheet mulching, “a no-till technique for soil building.” The orchard is on the northeast side of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. As previewed on the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, Glenn Herlihy, co-founder of Beacon Food Forest, was there for the “talk and mini-work-party.” Within the next month or so, the Community Orchard will restart its annual series of meetups/work parties, so keep watch on its website (and on our calendar) for that news soon.
