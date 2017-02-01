West Seattle Wednesday: Southwest District Council; Myers Way encampment meeting; movies; music; more…



(Photo by Erika Smith. That’s her dog Riley, a fan of sunrises, photographed last weekend.)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library. (2306 42nd SW)

‘ZOOTOPIA’ AT THE LIBRARY: No school, so what to do? 2:30 pm, see “Zootopia” at Southwest Library. Free. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

SCHOOL BOARD: The agenda for the 4:15 pm meeting at district HQ includes three items related to the soon-to-start EC Hughes Elementary upgrade project. (3rd Avenue S./S. Lander)

SOUTHWEST DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building. Agenda includes discussions of the Neighborhood Matching Fund and of the new Your Voice, Your Choice “participatory budgeting” plan for what was the Neighborhood Park and Street Fund. All welcome. (4217 SW Oregon)

SHINE A LIGHT: At 7 pm, everyone in Seattle is invited to step outside and shine a light to show support for immigrants and refugees. If you would like to join a group, Hate-Free Delridge plans to gather at 6:30 pm at the pedestrian bridge crossing Delridge from Youngstown to the Community Center.

MYERS WAY ENCAMPMENT MEETING: 7 pm at the Joint Training Facility, bring your questions and comments about the city’s plan to turn the encampment by the Myers Way Parcels’ west-side gate into an authorized encampment. (9401 Myers Way S.)

JIM PAGE @ C & P: Singer-songwriter Jim Page performs at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

TAP STATION MOVIE NIGHT: 7 pm, “The Royal Tenenbaums” is tonight’s movie at the Tap Station. (7900 35th SW)

