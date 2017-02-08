West Seattle Wednesday: Sealth/Denny safety meeting; 34th District Democrats; marine wildlife; utilities’ future; more…



(“Confused hummer near West Seattle Junction” in Monday’s snow, as photographer Lynn Taylor captioned this)

Busy day and night around West Seattle, as the big meltaway continues. The highlights, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOUISA BOREN STEM ELEMENTARY TOURS: Now through 11 am today, if you’re interested in elementary at Louisa Boren STEM K-8. (5950 Delridge Way SW)

LOCAL BIZ MEETUP: Noon-1:15 pm, local businesspeople are invited to network at West Seattle’s only coworking center, Office Junction (WSB sponsor) – details here. (6040 California SW)

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 3-9 pm at Chipotle in The Junction, you have the chance to help out this team:

That’s the Rainier Beach High School tennis team, and one player works at the restaurant, so they’re having the fundraiser here. Their coach Irvin MacQuarrie is a West Seattle resident too, and explains:

The team is made up of immigrant families and we are doing a fundraiser this Wednesday night from 3-9 pm at the West Seattle Chipotle in The Junction. The team receives 50% of proceeds excluding alcohol and gift card purchases. This allows the team to buy uniforms for the kids to keep and to put on an end of the year banquet. Patrons must mention that they are there to support the team or the team doesn’t get credit.

(4730 California SW)

SEATTLE PUBLIC UTILITIES’ FUTURE: 6 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, talk with SPU about the future of their services and what you pay for them, as previewed here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL (UPDATED 10:55 AM WITH SEALTH GAMES ADDED): One postseason game at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) tonight – boys’ varsity hosts Roosevelt at 7 pm; girls play at Lakeside at 7 pm; both are loser-out games … Elsewhere in WS, one regular-season home game – the Seattle Lutheran boys go for their 17th consecutive win, 6 pm at SLHS vs. Auburn Adventist (4100 SW Genesee) … Both West Seattle High School varsity teams play postseason games today/tonight at the University of Washington – girls vs. Rainier Beach at 3:30 pm and boys vs. Nathan Hale at 5:30 pm.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS/DENNY MS COMMUNITY SAFETY MEETING: The annual PTSA-sponsored safety meeting for Chief Sealth International High School and Denny International Middle School is a great place to bring up questions and concerns, with guests including school and district administrators and police leaders – details in our calendar listing. 7 pm in the Chief Sealth library. (2600 SW Thistle)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy, this month’s theme is “How to Resist Trump and Protect What We Hold Dear,” with guests from organizations including the ACLU, the Seattle Neighborhood Action Coalition, and Indivisible Seattle. Details on the 34th Dems’ website. (9131 California SW)

SR3 MARINE WILDLIFE TALK: As previewed here, the new marine-wildlife organization SR3 invites you to a talk at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, 6 pm. Get an update on local marine life and on SR3’s plans for the metro area’s first marine-wildlife rehab hospital. (2306 42nd SW)

THE LOOSE HEELS: Country at Parliament Tavern, 8 pm. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)