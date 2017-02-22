West Seattle Wednesday: Highland Park Action Committee; entrepreneur meetup; poems & stories; more…

(Pigeon guillemots at Fauntleroy ferry dock – this photo and next are both by Mark Wangerin)
Highlights of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight in West Seattle, from our calendar:
BABY STORY TIME: Bring your baby (up to one year) to High Point Library for stories, rhymes, and songs, 11:30 am-noon. Free as always. (35th SW & SW Raymond)
ENTREPRENEUR MEETUP: Running your own business? Starting one? Thinking about it? This week’s free Wednesday midday meetup at coworking center West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor) is for you. Noon-1:15 pm, just drop in, and you’re welcome to bring your lunch. (6040 California SW)
JUNGLE CRAFT & GAME: 2:30 pm at Southwest Library, “do a fun jungle craft and learn about the environment with an iPad game.” (35th SW & SW Henderson)
FREE TAX HELP: 5-9 pm at West Seattle Food Bank/Community Resource Center – details here. (35th SW & SW Morgan)
SAUCONY FREEDOM RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm run from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and try out new shoes – details here. (2743 California SW)
HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – from the agenda (detailed version on the HPAC website):
*SPD Update & HPIC Update
*Your Voice, Your Choice – Neighborhood Parks and Street Fund Presentation
*HPAC Community Ideas Fund Brainstorm Session
*Update on Myers Way Encampment
*HPAC Executive Committee Election
*Community Announcements
(12th SW & SW Holden)
POEMS AND STORIES: It’s the monthly Poetrybridge night at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)
THE HASSLERS: Live Americana music at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)
TRIVIA AT TALARICO’S: West Seattle’s longrunning trivia night, hosted by Phil Tavel, 8:30 pm at Talarico’s Pizza. (4718 California SW)
| 1 COMMENT