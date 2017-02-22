West Seattle Wednesday: Highland Park Action Committee; entrepreneur meetup; poems & stories; more…



(Pigeon guillemots at Fauntleroy ferry dock – this photo and next are both by Mark Wangerin)

Highlights of what’s up for the rest of today/tonight in West Seattle, from our calendar:

BABY STORY TIME: Bring your baby (up to one year) to High Point Library for stories, rhymes, and songs, 11:30 am-noon. Free as always. (35th SW & SW Raymond)

ENTREPRENEUR MEETUP: Running your own business? Starting one? Thinking about it? This week’s free Wednesday midday meetup at coworking center West Seattle Office Junction (WSB sponsor) is for you. Noon-1:15 pm, just drop in, and you’re welcome to bring your lunch. (6040 California SW)

JUNGLE CRAFT & GAME: 2:30 pm at Southwest Library, “do a fun jungle craft and learn about the environment with an iPad game.” (35th SW & SW Henderson)

FREE TAX HELP: 5-9 pm at West Seattle Food Bank/Community Resource Center – details here. (35th SW & SW Morgan)

SAUCONY FREEDOM RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm run from West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) and try out new shoes – details here. (2743 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK ACTION COMMITTEE: 7 pm at Highland Park Improvement Club – from the agenda (detailed version on the HPAC website):

*SPD Update & HPIC Update

*Your Voice, Your Choice – Neighborhood Parks and Street Fund Presentation

*HPAC Community Ideas Fund Brainstorm Session

*Update on Myers Way Encampment

*HPAC Executive Committee Election

*Community Announcements

(12th SW & SW Holden)

POEMS AND STORIES: It’s the monthly Poetrybridge night at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

THE HASSLERS: Live Americana music at Parliament Tavern, 8-11 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TRIVIA AT TALARICO’S: West Seattle’s longrunning trivia night, hosted by Phil Tavel, 8:30 pm at Talarico’s Pizza. (4718 California SW)

CHECK OUT EVERYTHING ELSE THAT’S HAPPENING – by going to our complete-calendar page.