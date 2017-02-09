West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Water, mud woes

February 9, 2017 10:34 am
5 COMMENTS
10:34 AM: The clouds are lifting and the rain is much lighter, but water woes persist around West Seattle. We’re checking on trouble spots reported by readers (thanks!):

delridgemyrtle

That’s Delridge Way SW at Myrtle, where the water’s deepest on the northbound side. Just off Delridge, and to the south, Longfellow Creek’s running high, Josh tweeted:


We’re out checking on a couple other reports right now.

10:46 AM: West Marginal Way had been reported to be in bad shape in the usual swampy spots north of Highland Park Way, but city crews are there now and the trouble is mostly just the outside lanes:

windshieldcam

Another heavy shower moved through between our updates, too.

11:11 AM: Thanks for the tip about a small slide that’s taken down a few trees behind the Harbor Park condos in the 1700 block of Harbor SW – here’s what you can see through the east fence:

mudlong

The National Weather Service has a Special Weather Statement in effect, warning of slide risk. More than 8 percent of Seattle’s surface area is slide-prone, the city reminds us.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Water, mud woes"

  • Pilsner February 9, 2017 (11:23 am)
    Reply

    A quiet momemt of energy for all those who have old sump pumps.

  • chemist February 9, 2017 (11:32 am)
    Reply

    If you notice a storm drain that’s not functioning (and it’s more plugged than just some leaves accumulating on the grate) then you can report it using this form.  http://www2.seattle.gov/util/forms/pluggedDrain/

  • Carole A Allen February 9, 2017 (11:58 am)
    Reply

    How’s that hill with the 100+ missing trees holding up?

  • Elevated Concerns February 9, 2017 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    The fire station construction site was diverting water directly onto the path people are forced to use.  No way to avoid water deep enough that it came into my boots.  When asked why don’t you divert it to another area they 3 men standing there commented that this is the way the city designed it.  Irresponsible and dangerous considering we are already walking in the roadway to begin with.

