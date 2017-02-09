WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Water, mud woes

10:34 AM: The clouds are lifting and the rain is much lighter, but water woes persist around West Seattle. We’re checking on trouble spots reported by readers (thanks!):

That’s Delridge Way SW at Myrtle, where the water’s deepest on the northbound side. Just off Delridge, and to the south, Longfellow Creek’s running high, Josh tweeted:



@westseattleblog the Longfellow Creek crossing at Kenyon has achieved “lake” status again this morning. pic.twitter.com/jHGyS7pRaT — Josh (@skwash) February 9, 2017

We’re out checking on a couple other reports right now.

10:46 AM: West Marginal Way had been reported to be in bad shape in the usual swampy spots north of Highland Park Way, but city crews are there now and the trouble is mostly just the outside lanes:

Another heavy shower moved through between our updates, too.

11:11 AM: Thanks for the tip about a small slide that’s taken down a few trees behind the Harbor Park condos in the 1700 block of Harbor SW – here’s what you can see through the east fence:

The National Weather Service has a Special Weather Statement in effect, warning of slide risk. More than 8 percent of Seattle’s surface area is slide-prone, the city reminds us.