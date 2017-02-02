West Seattle weather: Thursday night snow!



9:48 PM: Snowing in south West Seattle – we first encountered a flurry while heading back from a meeting in White Center, and now it’s a rather serious snow shower in Westwood – the road’s already slick. Seeing any where you are?

10:07 PM: Back at HQ now. Still snowing, and sticking, and not mentioned in the National Weather Service forecast discussion. We had been tracking a now-expired “special weather statement” that had said only there might be a bit of freezing rain, and even that hadn’t been expected outside the far South Sound.

10:28 PM: It’s very lightly snowing now where we are – and the snow on the street is melting, so this probably isn’t the blizzard of the century. We’re adding a few photos that we’ve received. First, from Darlene in The Junction:

And from Steph in Gatewood:

No official forecast updates so far, but we’ll be keeping watch through the early-morning hours to see what happens next.