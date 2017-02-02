West Seattle, Washington

West Seattle weather: Thursday night snow!

February 2, 2017 9:48 pm
9:48 PM: Snowing in south West Seattle – we first encountered a flurry while heading back from a meeting in White Center, and now it’s a rather serious snow shower in Westwood – the road’s already slick. Seeing any where you are?

10:07 PM: Back at HQ now. Still snowing, and sticking, and not mentioned in the National Weather Service forecast discussion. We had been tracking a now-expired “special weather statement” that had said only there might be a bit of freezing rain, and even that hadn’t been expected outside the far South Sound.

10:28 PM: It’s very lightly snowing now where we are – and the snow on the street is melting, so this probably isn’t the blizzard of the century. We’re adding a few photos that we’ve received. First, from Darlene in The Junction:

16403410_10154553066249865_7330747624465876407_o

And from Steph in Gatewood:

stephpic

No official forecast updates so far, but we’ll be keeping watch through the early-morning hours to see what happens next.

  • M February 2, 2017 (9:59 pm)
    Just started in Admiral area 

  • Avalon February 2, 2017 (9:59 pm)
    Serious snow on Avalon!

  • Sd February 2, 2017 (10:00 pm)
    Snow over at luna park cafe

  • Toni Reineke February 2, 2017 (10:03 pm)
    Snowing in Arbor Heights–about a quarter inch so far.

     

  • iggy February 2, 2017 (10:06 pm)
    It’s like a snow globe at Morgan Junction and it’s sticking in our yard, although pavement is just water.

  • hopey February 2, 2017 (10:10 pm)
    My dog just came in from the yard with snow all over her back. :)

  • MrsL February 2, 2017 (10:10 pm)
    Snowing at High Point.

  • Helga February 2, 2017 (10:11 pm)
    Snowing in White Center but not as heavy.

  • Linda February 2, 2017 (10:12 pm)
    Noticed it was snowing in the Morgan Junction area as I was headed to bed around 9:45.  We have maybe an eighth of an inch so far but it’s coming down pretty heavily.

  • K scott February 2, 2017 (10:13 pm)
    I guess we should start taking groundhog predictions seriously.

  • Ajwren February 2, 2017 (10:14 pm)
    It’s snowing in Seaview. What a fun surprise! Especially since I don’t have to commute in the morning. 

  • Coffee February 2, 2017 (10:14 pm)
    Snowing hard at Jefferson park in Beacon Hill 

  • Kaye February 2, 2017 (10:15 pm)
    Snowing at SW Oregon St & Glenn Ave….whoppie!!

  • Randi February 2, 2017 (10:19 pm)
    Snowing in Beach Dr. Looks like it’s sticking.

  • Angie February 2, 2017 (10:19 pm)
    Snowing in Pigeon Point!

  • Kadoo February 2, 2017 (10:22 pm)
    Snowing lightly just west of the Junction. Surfaces are covered. 

  • Samuella Samaniego February 2, 2017 (10:30 pm)
    Yippee!!

  • Trileigh February 2, 2017 (10:35 pm)
    Holy moly! If it weren’t for your article, we would never have thought to get up and look. When we came home from our friend’s house an hour ago it was just cloudy, and we just went to bed without checking. But now it’s all white outside and still coming down here above Lowman Beach! Let it snow!

