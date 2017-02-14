West Seattle Tuesday: Valentine’s Day & more



(Valentine sunrise – photo by Jim Borrow)

Happy Valentine’s Day! Some highlights and other notes:

VALENTINE’S DAY AT FLEURT: Fleurt (WSB sponsor) is open extended hours – until at least 6 pm – to help you with flowers and/or gifts for your valentine. You can order by phone – 206-937-1103 – or online (fleurtseattle.com) or go to the shop. Also, pop-up shops today – details here. (4539 California SW)

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS: As previewed here yesterday, West Seattle High School’s varsity teams both play today. The girls face Garfield at Bellevue College (3000 Landerholm Circle SE), 3 pm – the boys face Ballard at Chief Sealth (2600 SW Thistle), 5:30 pm.

SISTERS, LIVE IN-STORE: Local indie-pop duo Sisters is celebrating its album release with a 7 pm in-store show at Easy Street Records – free, all ages! More info in our calendar listing. (California SW/SW Alaska)

NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL MEETINGS *NOT* HAPPENING TONIGHT: Second Tuesday is usually the meeting night for the Fauntleroy Community Association board and the Admiral Neighborhood Association, but both have postponed. FCA meets TOMORROW (Wednesday, February 15th), 7 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse; and as noted here last night, ANA plans to meet 7 pm Thursday, likely at PCC Natural Markets (2749 California SW; WSB sponsor), to review the newest version of the mixed-use project planned at PCC’s site.

NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL MEETING THAT *IS* HAPPENING TONIGHT: If you are interested in the new authorized encampments in the area, tonight’s South Park Neighborhood Association meeting might be of interest, as the city’s director of homelessness George Scarola is a guest. SP has interest in two of the encampments, Myers Way and Georgetown. SPNA meets at the South Park Neighborhood Center. (8201 10th Ave S.)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 7 pm at Delridge Library. (5423 Delridge Way SW)

THE BILLY JOE SHOW VALENTINE’S DAY SPECTACULAR: 8 pm at Parliament Tavern, featuring Billy Joe Huels of The Dusty 45s along with Robin Cady, Rod Cook, and Kohen Burrill. No cover. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

