West Seattle Tuesday: Car-seat safety checks, WS Crime Prevention Council, more…



(Feeder fight! Hummingbirds photographed by Maris Avots)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, highlights for the rest of your Tuesday:

FREE CAR-SEAT SAFETY CHECKS: 10 am-2 pm at Swedish Automotive (WSB sponsor), you are invited to stop by to have a certified specialist take a free look at the installation of your infant/child car seat(s). (7901 35th SW)

CAREER NIGHT: 4-5 pm, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate (WSB sponsor) invites you to come learn about a career in real estate. (4700 42nd SW, Suite 600)

EVENING BOOK GROUP: 6:30 pm at High Point Library. “Ten Little Indians” by Sherman Alexie is this month’s title. All welcome! (35th SW & SW Raymond)

WEST SEATTLE CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: 7 pm at the Southwest Precinct, the WSCPC meets, providing your chance to talk with local police about neighborhood crime/safety concerns, to hear updates on local crime trends, and to hear from a special guest – this month is the rescheduled appearance of an SPD “active shooter situation” expert. (2300 SW Webster)

UNPLUGGED – A MUSICAL GATHERING: Acoustic open-microphone gathering at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 pm. (5612 California SW)

SOUTH SOUND TUG AND BARGE: 8 pm, live music at Parliament Tavern. No cover. 21+. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

