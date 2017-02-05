West Seattle Sunday: Junction Valentine photos & more…



(For those who consider this Superb Owl Sunday … a barred owl photographed in Lincoln Park by Scott Rose)

Yes, there’s more than football (and snow anticipation) today!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street! (California between Oregon and Alaska)

JUNCTION VALENTINE PHOTOS: Today’s the day the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s “We Love the Junction” campaign invites you to get a free Valentine photo at the Farmers’ Market, as explained in our preview, and this SWSHS video invitation:

10 am-2 pm, look for SWSHS by the Campbell Building on the south end of the market block, whatever the weather! (California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE ULTIMATE FAMILY FRISBEE: 10 am at Walt Hundley Playfield, whatever the weather. All welcome. (34th SW/SW Myrtle)

CAMP FIRE CANDY SALE: 10 am-3 pm, Camp Fire candy sellers are scheduled to be at QFC/Westwood Village. (2500 SW Barton)

SWIM AT SOUTHWEST POOL: Four sessions on the schedule today – adult/senior swim 11 am-12:30 pm, family swim 2-3 pm, public swim 4-5 pm, lap swim 5-6 pm. Fees are listed here. (2801 SW Thistle)

ANTI-BIAS STORYTIME: 3:30 pm at Southwest Library, presented by Mothers for Social Justice. Geared toward children birth-7 years old. (35th SW/SW Henderson)

