West Seattle Sunday: From advocacy to aloha

Highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in the street, in The Junction. (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

LITTLE PILGRIM SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-1:30 pm, come visit this preschool for ages 2-5 at Fauntleroy UCC Church. (9140 California SW)

POP-UP MERCADO – CON CORAZON: Noon-5 pm, local vendors at Highland Park Improvement Club – art, apparel, crafts, food, jewelry, more. (12th SW/SW Holden)

VALENTINES FOR OLYMPIA: 2-3 pm, local advocates will be at Roxhill Park playground, collecting Valentines for legislators in Olympia, to continue pressing for full public-education funding:

Do you have Valentines for your legislators? Volunteers from PTAs, Washington’s Paramount Duty, and others will hand deliver the cards on Tuesday in Olympia. Templates are available through Washington’s Paramount Duty, Seattle Council PTSA, and Soup for Teachers, and a few extras will be available at the park, but feel free to get creative and make your own! Please clearly identify to whom the card or cards should be delivered.

(29th SW/SW Barton)

SEATTLE GREEN SPACES COALITION: 3 pm at Southwest Library. You’re invited “to brainstorm on preservation of the Avalon substation properties according to our neighborhood’s wishes and as a welcoming entrance to West Seattle. Seattle City Light’s Lynn Best confirmed City Light does not have plans to sell the property, but we believe a plan must have a contingency plan developed to counter any future possibility of the sale of this land.” (35th SW/SW Henderson)

ITALIAN AND GERMAN OPERA: 3 pm at West Seattle (Admiral) Library, free concert by the Ladies Musical Club. (2306 42nd SW)

FOLK MUSIC: 3-5 pm, C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor) features folk musician Noah Derksen. (5612 California SW)

GO HAWAIIAN: West 5 in The Junction – which just marked its 14th anniversary – is having a special Hawaiian Happy Hour, with a specially themed menu and music by Aunty Manu Lono and Kalei Medeiros (a nominee for Hawaii’s Na Hoku music awards). 4 pm-7 pm. (4539 California SW)

