WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Winter Weather Advisory for later today/tonight says 1-3 inches possible

February 5, 2017 6:39 am
The talk of possible snow has turned into an official Winter Weather Advisory alert from the National Weather Service for 4 pm today through 4 pm Monday. Read the alert here – a key excerpt:

Rain is expected to start transitioning over to snow late this afternoon and early this evening … becoming mostly snow after 10 pm tonight and continuing into early Monday afternoon.

How much? Possibly 1 to 3 inches, the NWS is saying. The next forecast update is due in the 9 am vicinity – we’ll update throughout the day/night, as always.

