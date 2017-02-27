West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

33℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Overnight alert, plus photos

February 27, 2017 9:09 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

As shown in that photo texted to us from the Sealth/Denny campus after school let out, the snow this afternoon had its fun side, too. Tonight we are showing a few more photos from this afternoon, along with a weather update: The National Weather Service has extended its Winter Weather Advisory alert until 4 am, saying there’s a chance of more snow showers like the ones we saw this morning and afternoon.

Thanks to Ann Anderson for that photo from Admiral. Here’s how it looked on approach from Burien’s Seahurst Park, photographed by Amanda Kay:

We will of course be watching overnight for the possible snow encore, and in the early morning for any possible school (etc.) changes. We also appreciate your updates – texting or calling 206-293-6302 is always the fastest way to get us.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Overnight alert, plus photos"

  • Hoku February 27, 2017 (11:04 pm)
    Just drove from Pioneer Sq to Seward Park through Top Hat to Arbor Heights. AH is the only area with any snow sticking: kind of pitiful when one can see green lawns through the bit of semi-white slush that remains.

