WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday night updates, and looking ahead to Tuesday

(EARLIER COVERAGE: Monday midday/afternoon here … Monday morning here … West Seattle Snow Day photo gallery here …)

Tonight, along with any new weather-related incidents, we’re focused on looking ahead to tomorrow – weather, schools, and more.

SCHOOLS: We’ve already started a page for Tuesday school info, and will add whatever more we find out.

WEATHER: While the overnight low might dip below freezing, the National Weather Service says:

Some re-freezing of moisture on untreated surfaces is expected tonight, but it will lack the sheet-of-ice quality that a hard freeze would bring.

TRANSIT: Metro says it’s staying on snow routes TFN.

UTILITIES: Only a handful of West Seattleites are still without power, Seattle City Light‘s outage map shows – if you are among them, be sure to contact SCL at 206-684-3000 if you haven’t already … Seattle Public Utilities plans to pick up trash/recycling/etc. on a one-day-delayed basis for the rest of the week.