West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

32℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday morning updates, power outage, school closures

February 6, 2017 4:09 am
|      17 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

(QUICK LINKS: School closures/delays hereMetro bus reroute info here … SDOT ‘where plowed’ etc. map here … )


4:07 AM: The snow has continued in the past few hours and at least 2″ is now on the ground where we are.

4:11 AM: Just announced – Seattle Public Schools CLOSED TODAY:


4:17 AM: Also just announced – Highline Public Schools CLOSED TODAY. Continuing to update our school-changes list here.

4:30 AM: Here are our usual “live” views from the bridge cameras:

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

5:06 AM: Big power outage – more than 4,200 homes and businesses. From the City Light map:

monmornpoweroutage

Again, we’re updating school closures at a separate link (see the top of this story). We have a bus-info link up there too – Metro has snow routes in effect everywhere and has canceled some trips already.

Share This

17 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday morning updates, power outage, school closures"

  • LiveOn35th February 6, 2017 (4:12 am)
    Reply

    35th has been getting plowed all night, but the ground gets covered again pretty quickly. 

  • Pelicans February 6, 2017 (4:26 am)
    Reply

    4:20 and it’s solidly turned to snow at sea level, south Alki Point. 

  • WSobserver February 6, 2017 (4:34 am)
    Reply

    4:29 AM, plenty of snow at sea level. Lincoln Park Way between the Kenny and Lowman Beach. 

    Snowing right along, everything covered.

    Morning commute likely to be a mess.

  • Deborah February 6, 2017 (4:56 am)
    Reply

    Solid 4 inches in Highland Park. Power just went off and then on again….curious about trees going down. Thanks WSB for being the go to source!   Stay safe! 

    • Deborah February 6, 2017 (5:00 am)
      Reply

      Scratch that, power is off!  Just went out, my husband saw the bright lights up on the hill from South Park, he said all cars stopped it was so spectacular…We have no power…guys says transformers blew? 

      • WSB February 6, 2017 (5:02 am)
        Reply

        Thanks for the power-outage updates. It’s not on the map yet so we’re waiting to see how widespread this is, but we’re hearing from Sunrise Heights, Westwood, Highland Park …

    • D February 6, 2017 (5:01 am)
      Reply

      Scratch that, power is off!  Just went out, my husband saw the bright lights up on the hill from South Park, he said all cars stopped it was so spectacular…We have no power…guys says transformers blew? 

  • LiveOn35th February 6, 2017 (4:58 am)
    Reply

    Power just flickered at 35th/Barton. 

  • John February 6, 2017 (4:59 am)
    Reply

    Power is flickering in Fairmount Park area… Hope it doesn’t go out. :-/

  • Rockergirl February 6, 2017 (5:00 am)
    Reply

    Power out 35th and Webster 

  • Youngstown Flats February 6, 2017 (5:01 am)
    Reply

    About 1″ on the ground at North Delridge. Seattle Schools closed, Westside School is still 2hr late start, anticipate that changing shortly. Staying home today with the kiddo & dog. 

  • Alicia February 6, 2017 (5:02 am)
    Reply

    Power now off 31st and Webster SW – rare for us for power to stay down. 

  • Andrea February 6, 2017 (5:09 am)
    Reply

    Power out on highland park hill and Othello. 

  • Jillian Rafanan February 6, 2017 (5:12 am)
    Reply

    Power out at 23rd and willow

  • Nicole February 6, 2017 (5:20 am)
    Reply

    Any word on getting power back on in Highland Park??

  • HelperMonkey February 6, 2017 (5:20 am)
    Reply

    power still on and plenty of snow in Arbor Heights. Haven’t been outside yet but looks to be 2-3″ at least. 

  • ElSuz February 6, 2017 (5:18 am)
    Reply

    From the city map it looks like power won’t be restored until 11. Yikes. Not comfortable getting on the bus in the snow and ice, let alone no street lights! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann