WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Monday morning updates, power outage, school closures

Seriously snowier in the past few hours. At least 2" pic.twitter.com/R8wTMJDr1B — West Seattle Blog (@westseattleblog) February 6, 2017

4:07 AM: The snow has continued in the past few hours and at least 2″ is now on the ground where we are.

4:11 AM: Just announced – Seattle Public Schools CLOSED TODAY:



All Seattle Public Schools will be closed today, Feb 6, due to icy and snowy road conditions. No School today! — Seattle Schools (@seapubschools) February 6, 2017

4:17 AM: Also just announced – Highline Public Schools CLOSED TODAY. Continuing to update our school-changes list here.

4:30 AM: Here are our usual “live” views from the bridge cameras:

(Click any view for a close-up; more cameras on the WSB Traffic page)

5:06 AM: Big power outage – more than 4,200 homes and businesses. From the City Light map:

Again, we’re updating school closures at a separate link (see the top of this story). We have a bus-info link up there too – Metro has snow routes in effect everywhere and has canceled some trips already.