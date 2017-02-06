West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

35℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW DAY: Your photos

February 6, 2017 10:24 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

snowperson

Thanks for the photos! Along with what we’ve included in coverage so far, we’re also sharing other scenes of the snowiest day in years. Above, first snowperson of the day, from Bryn in Morgan Junction. Next – from comments on our morning coverage, a photo from Charlestown Hill:

charlestownhill

Many more ahead:

Sledding is also happening on Hudson near 41st SW – this photo’s from Kate Baigrie:

20170206_090624_resized

And at Madison Middle School, no classes but sledders aplenty:

IMG956779

If you’re staying inside and gazing out the window – the snow-heavy shrubs and trees bear their own beauty – this photo was texted:

A__ACEC

Jeana sent this one from 34th SW/SW Cambridge:

20170206_074649_1486402198799

From Max:

DSCN6048[3]

And early in the morning, from Tony Welch in North Delridge:

tonywelchphoto

Pets are having fun in the snow – tweeted by @velogiraptor in Admiral:

velogiraptor

Tweeted by @jana_obscura in Morgan Junction:

janapug

And from Trileigh Tucker near Pelly Place Natural Area:

2017-1-6-9547-Rob in snowy yard

That’s Rob, waving (and skiing). And just as we got ready to publish this first batch of photos – this came in via text, from Admiral:

IMG_0331 (1)

And from @missmisti in High Point:

missmisti

We’ll be adding more! If you have a pic to share – editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW DAY: Your photos"

  • Sean February 6, 2017 (11:18 am)
    Reply

    Raymond /36th – nice hill fun!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann