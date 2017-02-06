WEST SEATTLE SNOW DAY: Your photos

Thanks for the photos! Along with what we’ve included in coverage so far, we’re also sharing other scenes of the snowiest day in years. Above, first snowperson of the day, from Bryn in Morgan Junction. Next – from comments on our morning coverage, a photo from Charlestown Hill:

Many more ahead:

Sledding is also happening on Hudson near 41st SW – this photo’s from Kate Baigrie:

And at Madison Middle School, no classes but sledders aplenty:

If you’re staying inside and gazing out the window – the snow-heavy shrubs and trees bear their own beauty – this photo was texted:

Jeana sent this one from 34th SW/SW Cambridge:

From Max:

And early in the morning, from Tony Welch in North Delridge:

Pets are having fun in the snow – tweeted by @velogiraptor in Admiral:

Tweeted by @jana_obscura in Morgan Junction:

And from Trileigh Tucker near Pelly Place Natural Area:

That’s Rob, waving (and skiing). And just as we got ready to publish this first batch of photos – this came in via text, from Admiral:

And from @missmisti in High Point:

We’ll be adding more! If you have a pic to share – editor@westseattleblog.com – thanks!