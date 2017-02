After a period of what we were considering “chunky rain,” there’s more snow in the mix that’s falling right now in Upper Fauntleroy, and we’re hearing from other areas too. The National Weather Service moved up the timeline for its Winter Storm Warning announced earlier today – it’s now officially in effect. More to come.

