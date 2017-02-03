West Seattle, Washington

04 Saturday

West Seattle schools: Unity demonstration @ Louisa Boren K-8 STEM

February 3, 2017 4:49 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

signsfence

Rather than being a protest *against*, this was a demonstration *for*, at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and more than a dozen schools around the city today.

signslibrarian

Students, staffers (including librarian Mary, above), and families were showing support for unity, of all people, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from, as Theo‘s sign declared:

signstheo

The signs made for today’s show of support included Leo‘s sign made from LEGOs.

signsleo (1)

Today’s event came one week after the Presidential executive orders banning certain people from entering the U.S.

fencealternate

And this afternoon, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s order, an early victory in a multi-state lawsuit led by our state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office announced the ruling here.

