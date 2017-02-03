West Seattle schools: Unity demonstration @ Louisa Boren K-8 STEM

Rather than being a protest *against*, this was a demonstration *for*, at Louisa Boren STEM K-8 and more than a dozen schools around the city today.

Students, staffers (including librarian Mary, above), and families were showing support for unity, of all people, no matter who you are, no matter where you’re from, as Theo‘s sign declared:

The signs made for today’s show of support included Leo‘s sign made from LEGOs.

Today’s event came one week after the Presidential executive orders banning certain people from entering the U.S.

And this afternoon, a federal judge granted a temporary restraining order against the president’s order, an early victory in a multi-state lawsuit led by our state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson, whose office announced the ruling here.