West Seattle schools: Denny IMS visits Olympia

The photo and report are from Denny International Middle School principal Jeff Clark:

Congratulations to the Denny International Middle School scholars who traveled to Olympia yesterday to meet with Governor Inslee, Reps. Fitzgibbon and Cody, and Sens. Nelson and Senn to discuss issues related to gun control, a topic they have been learning about in their Youth Ambassadors class.

Thank you to Mr. Segall and Ms. Markowitz for helping our scholars to take leadership roles on issues that they care about—in our school, city, and state. In addition to meeting with our elected leaders, they had the opportunity to provide testimony on House Bill #1387. We are very proud of them for learning to actively participate in our democracy and for sharing their insights as young leaders! Go Dolphins!