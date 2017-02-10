West Seattle schools: 1 snow day pushes end of school year back 3 days



(It was a day for sledding, not studying, at Madison MS on Monday. Texted reader photo from the WSB snow-day gallery)

It’s the flip side of Monday’s snow day – Seattle Public Schools has announced that the makeup day has now been officially scheduled, so the last day of classes for this school year is now Monday, June 26th, instead of Friday, June 23rd. Here’s the updated SPS 2016-2017 calendar, which is also a reminder that this year includes a full week of mid-winter break, week after next.