West Seattle schools: 1 snow day pushes end of school year back 3 days

February 10, 2017 11:24 am
(It was a day for sledding, not studying, at Madison MS on Monday. Texted reader photo from the WSB snow-day gallery)

It’s the flip side of Monday’s snow day – Seattle Public Schools has announced that the makeup day has now been officially scheduled, so the last day of classes for this school year is now Monday, June 26th, instead of Friday, June 23rd. Here’s the updated SPS 2016-2017 calendar, which is also a reminder that this year includes a full week of mid-winter break, week after next.

  • West Seattle Hipster February 10, 2017 (11:38 am)
    That will be a inconvenience for those who were planning vacations.  But the snow was so beautiful!

  • Chuck February 10, 2017 (12:01 pm)
    1=3. New DeVos math?

  • S February 10, 2017 (12:04 pm)
    Got to love the SPS for not programming a a built in Snow day in the year. Another example of why the SPS are out of touch. 

  • CAL February 10, 2017 (12:06 pm)
    Parents can still pull students out for their vacations.  Faculty, depending on their contracts, now have to stick around for the weekend and Monday.

