West Seattle scene: Mayor visits Thunder Road Guitars while announcing ‘Only in Seattle’ $ for business districts

February 23, 2017 5:04 pm
(Photo courtesy Thunder Road Guitars. L-R with the mayor are TRG proprietor Frank Gross and staffers Sam Tyner, Will York, Chandler Brown)

A stop at Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor) in The Junction was on Mayor Murray’s agenda today as he announced a $1.4 million city investment in 24 neighborhood business districts as part of the Only in Seattle program. Here’s what OiS supports:

Business and retail development (supporting businesses, attracting new businesses)
Marketing and promotion (events, social media, district advertising)
Clean and safe (graffiti removal, garbage pick-up, lighting)
Streetscape and appearance (catalytic development projects, façade, public art)
Business organization development to sustain the effort, including the creation of a Business Improvement Area (BIA) or exploration to form one

The local grant will total $20,000. The money goes to business districts – such as the West Seattle Junction Association – not to individual businesses. (Here’s the full announcement including who got what all over the city.) TRG’s proprietor Frank Gross has done some extra work for the cause recently – you might recall this story last year when he was announced as a member of the Commercial Affordability Advisory Committeehere’s the result of the work done by that committee.

  • Joni C February 23, 2017 (7:27 pm)
    That’s great, these services are so needed. Thanks for the extra effort Thunder Road!  

