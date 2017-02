(WSB photos)

Tonight at Uptown Espresso in North Delridge, families from Louisa Boren STEM K-8 are making signs for a show of support tomorrow (Friday) morning, to show their support for all students, including refugees and other immigrants.

At least 17 schools around the city are participating, according to organizers.



(Signmaker Eleanor)

The STEM group plans to be outside the school (5950 Delridge Way SW) 9:15-9:35 am.